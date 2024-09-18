South Korea's finance minister Choi Sang-mok

said the government will closely coordinate with the central bank and regulators to deploy contingency plans for financial markets if needed as external uncertainties persist after the Fed lowered interest rates

also said he expects South Korea's household debt growth to gradually ease

but stands ready to swiftly announce additional measures should borrowing pick up faster than expected

---

Lower Fed rates are a welcome development for reducing pressure on the KRW at least. USD/KRW chart: