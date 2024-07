The contraction for South Korea's economy in the second quarter was unexpected:

Advance Q2 GDP -0.2% q/q, the sharpest contraction in six quarters

expected +0.1%, prior +1.3% (this 1.3% growth in Q1 was the fastest since Q4 2021)

strong exports

consumer spending fell

For the y/y, came in at +2.3%

expected +2.5%, prior +3.3%

Attention now turns to the Bank of Korea meeting on August 22. Market expectations have been for a cut in Q4.