Data published by the Bank of Korea (South Korea's central bank):

Import price index, in terms of the local won currency, -0.5% y/y in February (prior +1.9% y/y in January) the first annual decline since February 2021 biggest percentage fall in 25 months BoK citing lower oil prices

Export price index -2.7% y/y (prior -1.2%) fastest fall since December 2020



Noting this only, another sign of slowing inflation?