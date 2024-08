Inflation data from South Korea for July 2024:

CPI +0.3% m/m

expected +0.25%, prior -0.2%

CPI +2.6% y/y

expected 2.4%, prior 2.4%

The 'last mile' thing is still threatening. This slight rise from the previous month is, well, a slight rise, but if its repeated in other economies (looking at you USA) it could complicate the interest rate cut path ahead. Japan, you're excused from this conversation.