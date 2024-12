Yoon Suk Yeol

It's now 4:30 am in South Korea and after six hours of drama, the President appears to be backing down.

Yoon said he will lift martial law after the parliamentary vote (190-0) to block it. He also said a cabinet meeting will be held as soon as possible.

This whole episode is bizarre and his comments about North Korean sympathizers infecting the government sounds laughable but maybe he knows something we don't. It's hard to see how he will survive this. Troops have been withdrawn.