April to June quarter data from South Korea.

GDP +0.7% q/q (expected +0.4%, prior +0.6%

+2.9% y/y (expected +2.5%, prior +3.0%)

An unexpected, but welcome, rate of acceleration in the economy in SK.

-

Some of the sub-measures:

private consumption +3.0% q/q

exports -3.1% q/q

construction investment +0.6% q/q

facility investment -1.0% q/q