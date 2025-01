The preliminary reading for 2024 Q4 GDP from South Korea is not as strong as was expected.

+0.1% q/q

expected +0.2%, prior +0.1%

+1.2% y/y is a big tumble from Q3

expected +1.4%, prior +1.5%

The Bank of Korea estimates that GDP growth over 2024 as a whole will be +2% y/y.