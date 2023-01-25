Data from South Korea:

Q4 2022 GDP s/adj -0.4% q/q (vs. expected -0.3%)

first contraction for tow-and-half years, post-pandemic spending slowing and global trade fell away the reasoning cite

Q4 2022 GDP +1.4% y/y (vs. expected +1.5%, prior +3.1%)

Q4 2022 private consumption s/adj -0.4% q/q

Q4 2022 construction investment s/adj +0.7% q/q

Q4 2022 facility investment s/adj +2.3% q/q

Q4 2022 exports s/adj -5.8% q/q

Q4 2022 imports s/adj -4.6% q/q

2022 GDP +2.6% y/y (vs +4.1% in 2021)

South Korea's fin min says the government will take further steps to help ease the softness in the property sector