Another less than encouraging sign for the global economy.

South Korea's manufacturing PMI dropped into contraction at 49.8 in July

  • prior was 51.3
  • first time below 50 since September 2020
  • South Korean manufacturers reported that strong inflationary pressures and sustained supply chain disruption had hindered production and demand
  • Output fell for a fourth straight month and by the sharpest rate since October 2021
  • new orders decreased for the first time in 22 months
  • new export fell for the fifth month in a row
South Korea manufacturing pmi 01 August 2022

----

This follows China's dour results: