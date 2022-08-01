Another less than encouraging sign for the global economy.

South Korea's manufacturing PMI dropped into contraction at 49.8 in July

prior was 51.3

first time below 50 since September 2020

South Korean manufacturers reported that strong inflationary pressures and sustained supply chain disruption had hindered production and demand

Output fell for a fourth straight month and by the sharpest rate since October 2021

new orders decreased for the first time in 22 months

new export fell for the fifth month in a row

----

This follows China's dour results: