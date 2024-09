August consumer price index +2.0% y/y (expected +2.0%)

Consumer price index +0.4% m/m (expected +0.3%)

Core CPI +2.1% y/y vs +2.2% in July

Consumer price index marks slowest rise y/y since March 2021

Core CPI marks slowest rise y/y since November 2021

Info comes via Reuters, the slowing pace of inflation continues globally.