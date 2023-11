South Korea October 2023 data:

Industrial output has fallen at its fastest m/m rate since December 2022 at -3.5% (expected +0.5%, prior +1.7%)

for the y/y +1.1% (expected +5.2%, prior +2.9%))

Service sector output -0.9% m/m (prior +0.5%)

Retail sales -0.8% m/m (prior +0.2%)