South Korea's military says a maritime strike on the island was being carried out by North Korea. Not for the first time; in November 2010, North Korean artillery shelled Yeonpyeong.

KRW, 5 minute candles

Yeonpyeong lies just south of the maritime border line with North Korea, the hotly disputed Northern Limit Line (NLL).

Civilians on the island are being evacuated.

