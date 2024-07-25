Southwest Airlines announced today that they will get rid of their open seating and go to an assigned seating model (like everyone else). The move is intended to sell seats at a premium.

Yay or Nay on the change?

I vote Nay, but I generally don't care where I sit. For me, if a multi-ton flying machine can get me from Point A to Point B, and I can watch a movie or listen to music, or listen to a book while I do it, I need enough room to sit. If I get on or off first or last, it doesn't matter much to me.

What do you think?

PS. Southwest did keep the free checked bags policy (for now at least).