We're into the 'Santa Claus rally' time of the year, though many might argue it started on November 1 this year. In any case, S&P 500 futures are up 11 point,s or 0.2% just ahead of the open.

There was dip on Friday but the buyers arrived, including in a pop in the final ten minutes of trading on a big order imbalance. Flows will increasingly dominate fundamentals in the final two weeks of the year.