On the day:

S&P 500 3.0%

Nasdaq +3.2%

Russell 2000+3.0%

DJIA +2.6%

On the week:

S&P 500 +6.4%

Nasdaq +7.5%

DJIA +5.4%

Last week was the worst one for US stocks since March 2020 but this week all those declines were wiped out.