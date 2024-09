Reported heavy strikes in Beirut have put a risk-off mood into markets and the S&P 500 has hit a session low, falling into slightly negative territory.

The market doesn't like war but it has mostly ignored the latest Middle East drama. This strike was said to target top Hezbollah leadership though, so if there was ever a response, it would come now. There's also the added problem that this came on a Friday afternoon, which adds weekend risk.

Overall the moves are small but notable.