The S&P 500 E-mini Futures (ES March 2025) are trading at 5969.75 at the time of this analysis. Below is a breakdown of the key levels and the broader market outlook for both S&P 500 intraday traders and swing traders.

S&P 500 E-mini Futures Levels for Traders Today

Bullish Bias Levels for ES

5952.95: Today’s developing VWAP , currently trending upward. As long as price remains above this level, the bullish bias in S&P 500 E-mini Futures is intact.

5980: A key resistance level likely to be tested as the market rises.

5989–5990: An important resistance zone, acting as a potential gateway to the 6000 psychological level.

An important resistance zone, acting as a potential gateway to the . 6000: Reclaiming this level could signal a stronger bullish push, setting the stage for additional upside targets in the coming days.

Bearish Bias Levels for ES

5952.95: Falling below today’s developing VWAP would indicate a shift toward bearish sentiment for S&P 500 Futures .

5929.5: The Value Area Low (VAL) of December 20, a critical support level for ES.

5921.5: Yesterday's Value Area Low (VAL). A break below this could pave the way for a test of the 5900 round number.

Swing Trade Context for S&P 500 E-mini Futures Traders

Upside Price Targets for Swing Traders

6023: A key level to watch this week. Reaching this target would reinforce the bullish trend in S&P 500 E-mini Futures .

6050: An important upside price target, indicating sustained momentum.

An important upside price target, indicating sustained momentum. 6100–6105: This zone represents a significant profit-taking area for swing traders. If price reaches this level, expect temporary pullbacks as traders lock in gains.

Downside Price Targets for Swing Traders

5900: A key psychological support level for ES Futures , likely to draw attention if the market weakens.

5860: The 20 EMA on the weekly timeframe, a critical support level for S&P 500 swing traders.

Broader Market Outlook for ES Futures and the S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Futures market maintains a bullish bias above 5952.95, with price likely to test resistance at 5980 and 5990 before attempting to reclaim the 6000 round number. A break above 6000 could open the path to 6023 and 6050 in the coming days, while swing traders may target 6100–6105 as a key profit-taking zone.

On the downside, losing 5952.95 as support shifts the focus to 5929.5 and 5921.5, with a potential move toward the 5900 psychological level and the 20 EMA at 5860 for swing traders.

What S&P 500 Traders Should Be Looking Out For

Above 5952.95: The bullish trend remains intact for S&P 500 Futures , with resistance at 5980 , 5990 , and 6000 . Swing traders should monitor the weekly upside targets of 6023 , 6050 , and 6100–6105 .

The bullish trend remains intact for , with resistance at , , and . Swing traders should monitor the weekly upside targets of , , and . Below 5952.95: A bearish shift in ES Futures, with support levels at 5929.5 and 5921.5. A break below these levels could trigger further downside toward 5900 or 5860.

As always, trade S&P 500 E-mini Futures and the broader S&P 500 Index at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for additional perspectives and analysis.