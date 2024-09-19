The bulls aren't letting off the gas pedal today with the S&P 500 now at the highs of the day, rising 2% or 114 points to 5732. The Nasdaq is also up 3%.
Some of the leaders are AMD (+7%), Tesla (+7%), ABNB (+6.6%) and NVDA (+5.5%).
