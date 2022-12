The risk mood continues to improve today with the S&P 500 up 1% and Nasdaq up 1.4%. In turn, that's weighing on the US dollar across the board with the euro, cable and commodity currencies now all at the best levels of the day against the dollar.

The euro is now bumping up against yesterday's high and a break would target 1.0590-1.0600.

Be careful with fixing demand though as the London fix has played some games with the market this week.