Closing changes on the day:

S&P 500 down 29 points, or 0.8%, to 3665

Nasdaq Composite -0.6%

Russell 2000 -1.3%

DJIA -0.3%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.6%

This is a poor look on the S&P 500 daily chart. It rose above yesterday's high only to reverse and close below yesterday's low.