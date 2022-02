The day started with optimism about Putin meeting with Biden next week but it ended with the near-certainty that Putin is about to declare Donetsk and Luhansk independent.

S&P 500 futures closed at the lows of the day, down 54 points.

The early close is due to the US holiday.

The best barometer of the situation now is probably USD/RUB and that pair is now at the highs of the day.