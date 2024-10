US 10 year yields

Treasury yields are still marginally higher after hitting the highest since late July. US 10s are up 1 basis point to 4.19% now and the stock market doesn't like it or yesterday's rise.

Breadth was terrible in equities yesterday as Nvidia carried the market and the Russell 2000 fell 1.5%

S&P 500 futures are down 32 points, or 0.5%.