There was a terrible close on Friday and US stocks are on track for a poor open on Monday. Futures are down 0.7% in very early trading to start the new week.

I don't know if stocks need a reason anymore but the poor China services PMI on the weekend and the attack on the Crimea bridge certainly aren't helping.

In FX, some further selling is creeping into AUD and NZD, with declines around 15 pips.