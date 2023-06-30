S&P 500 futures are up 33 points, or 0.75%

Weak Nike earnings might have spooked a different market because it's a good bellwether for consumer spending on apparel but the broader market has shaken it off despite a 3% fall in NKE shares.

Lower PCE inflation is the main driver for the last leg of equity gains as the market increasingly senses a soft landing in something of a goldilocks scenario.

I've been noting for some time that the first two weeks of July are the strongest, seasonally, of the year. Here's a great chart from Goldman Sachs to illustrate that seasonal strength.