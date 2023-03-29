US equities are set for a strong gain as the bank crisis begins to fade. S&P 500 futures are up 38 points, or nearly 1% and trading just shy of the best pre-market levels.

Share of Lululemon are up 16% in the premarket after beating on earnings while Micron shares are up 2%

Chinese shares posted strong gains earlier on signs that Beijing wants to nurture the sector and help it grow. The return of Jack Ma signalled that the period of intimidating executives could be over and there are other signs that the sector is seeking investment as well.

Finally, it's quarter-end and that means market moves could be whippy and disconnected from fundamentals.