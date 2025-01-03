S&P 500 Futures Analysis and ES Trading Map for Today

This detailed S&P 500 futures analysis focuses on the March contract for ES (E-mini S&P 500 futures), evaluating key levels, market trends, and potential price movements. The analysis covers critical resistance and support areas, a price prediction map for bearish and bullish scenarios, and actionable insights for traders.

Current Market Context: S&P 500 Futures Mid-Range Action

Price Positioning:

The S&P 500 futures price at 5924 is just below yesterday's mid-range and near today’s developing Value Area Low (VAL), suggesting market indecision but a slight bearish bias. VWAP Levels and Resistance:

Yesterday’s VWAP at 5931.39 acts as immediate resistance, reinforcing the bearish tone as the price struggles to hold above this critical level. Tight Trading Range:

With today’s range under 10 points, traders in ES futures should anticipate a breakout soon, likely influenced by broader market dynamics and key levels outlined below.

Key Price Levels in ES Analysis: Support and Resistance

Bearish Price Prediction for S&P 500 Futures

Critical Bearish Line in the Sand: 5917.18 (Yesterday’s Point of Control): Breaching this level confirms continued downside in the S&P 500 futures market. Initial Bearish Targets: 5895: A high-value node, marking a logical point for partial profit-taking.

A high-value node, marking a logical point for partial profit-taking. 5878: Near yesterday’s Value Area Low (VAL), offering additional support for shorts to watch. Extended Bearish Targets: 5866: December 27th low, a critical support level.

December 27th low, a critical support level. 5855: The 20-period EMA on the weekly chart. Closing the week near this level reinforces the bearish momentum.

The 20-period EMA on the weekly chart. Closing the week near this level reinforces the bearish momentum. 5773: A potential long-term bearish price target for aggressive traders holding runners.

Bullish Price Prediction for ES Futures

Resistance Levels to Watch: 5931.39 (Yesterday’s VWAP): A breakout above this level is necessary for bulls to regain momentum in ES futures trading .

A breakout above this level is necessary for bulls to regain momentum in . 5946–5949.75: This zone combines two critical levels: the VWAP from two days ago and yesterday’s naked Value Area High. Intermediate Bullish Targets: 5972.5: A high-value node where profit-taking by bullish traders may occur.

A high-value node where profit-taking by bullish traders may occur. 5980: December 30th Point of Control (POC), offering another upside target for ES traders. Major Bullish Targets: 5989.75: A recurring Value Area High (VAH) from late December and early January, signaling significant resistance.

A recurring from late December and early January, signaling significant resistance. 5995: December 27th VAL, another resistance level where bulls could face profit-taking and potential reversal.

S&P 500 Futures Trading Map: Price Scenarios for ES Today

Bearish Scenario (More Likely): A breakdown below 5917.18 opens the door to further downside.

opens the door to further downside. Targets include 5895 and 5878 , with potential extensions to 5866 or 5855 .

and , with potential extensions to or . Traders should monitor price reactions near these levels for signs of a deeper decline or support. Bullish Scenario (Less Likely): A breakout above 5931.39 shifts the narrative to bullish.

shifts the narrative to bullish. Initial resistance lies at 5946–5949.75 , with intermediate targets at 5972.5 and 5980 .

, with intermediate targets at and . Sustained bullish momentum may drive the price to 5989.75 or 5995, though this requires strong stats and sentiment.

Actionable Insights for S&P 500 Futures Traders

Bearish Strategies: Enter shorts below 5917.18 , targeting 5895 and 5878 for partial profits.

, targeting and for partial profits. Hold runners for larger moves to 5866 or 5855 .

or . Use tight stops, as tight ranges and key levels may trigger sudden reversals. Bullish Strategies: Look for bullish confirmation above 5931.39 before entering longs.

before entering longs. Take profits at 5946 or 5949.75 , holding runners for 5972.5 or 5980 .

or , holding runners for or . Be cautious, as the broader trend remains bearish.

Conclusion: Today’s ES Analysis and Price Prediction

The S&P 500 futures market is showing a slight bearish bias, with 5917.18 as a critical level to confirm further downside. Tight ranges suggest an impending breakout, making key levels and stats essential for traders to monitor. While the bearish scenario is more likely, a shift above 5931.39 could enable a bullish recovery, targeting higher resistance levels like 5949.75 or 5989.75.

This ES futures trading map provides clear levels and scenarios to navigate today’s market dynamics. Adjust your strategies accordingly, whether you’re trading short-term ranges or holding longer-term positions.