The S&P 500 is up 30 points to 4755, breaking the prior high set on November 22.

There is some weakness in the airline and travel sector have heavy holiday cancellations and a series of outbreaks but the overall mood is positive and that's spread to FX where the commodity currencies have climbed since New York arrived. The US dollar is also softening.

On the upside are Facebook (Meta platforms) after Oculus buying over Christmas, AMD and Tesla.

If the S&P 500 can close up here, that's a nice looking chart:

The US economic calendar is bare today and Canada is closed for holiday.