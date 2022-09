The low so far today is 3650, which is a 1.15% decline. The low on Friday was 3647 and in June it was 3636.

The latest trigger was the worst 2-year Treasury auction since Feb 2020. You'd think there would be a bid for safety but there isn't. Where is the money going?

Obviously, everything is ridiculously oversold but that's not going to prevent a puke through the lows.