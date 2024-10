It's October and tonight is the Vice-Presidential debate. That means we're now into the weeds of the election and it's worth highlighting equity market performance in the past 24 election cycles. Bank of America crunched the numbers and they show a struggle in the first 10 trading days of October.

The good news is that from the end of October through year-end is a strong time for the S&P 500 so dips should be bought.

For a broader look at seasonality in October, see this post.