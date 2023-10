The S&P 500 has declined just twice in the past 18 Mondays.

The bidding has been powerful today, initially led by tech but broadening later in the day. The S&P 500 is up 1.4% to 4191, erasing all of Friday's decline and much of the drop on Thursday.

SPX daily

The next challenge for global equities will be the Bank of Japan decision later today. A removal of yield curve control could push up global yields and that may lead to stock market declines.