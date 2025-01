US stock markets opened higher but have quickly been hit by heavy profit taking. The S&P 500 is now down 45 points, or 0.7%.

SPX daily

The big drag is coming from Nvidia, which was trading higher by 3% in the pre-market and opened at a record high following a keynote speech from CEO Jensen Huang yesterday.

Heavy profit-taking took place at the open and shares are now down 5.5%.

NVDA daily

Shares of Tesla are also struggling in a 4.4% fall after a downgrade.