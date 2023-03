The rating agency says in its reasoning that US ratings are constrained by a high general government debt burden, but its "stable" outlook indicates an expectation of continued resilience in the US economy.

Says extraordinary monetary flexibility is key to sovereign rating

expects US GDP growth to slow to less than 1% in 2023, to average 1.6% over the next 3 years

US economy to grow at or near 2% in the tow or three years following 2023