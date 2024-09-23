US stocks are closing with modest gains. Even with the small gains, the S&P and Dow industrial average are closing at record levels.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average rose 61.29 points or 0.15% at 42124.65

S&P index rose 16.02 points or 0.28% and 5718.57

NASDAQ index rose 25.95 points or 0.14% and 17974.27

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell on the day. It declined I -7.607 points or -0.34% and 2220.28

Some of the winners today:

Tesla: +4.91%

First Solar: +3.75%

Intel: +3.33%

Micron: +2.94%

Stellantis NV: +2.83%

Snowflake: +2.69%

BlackBerry: +2.52%

Arm Holding: +2.07%

Southwest Airlines: +2.03%

Some losers today: