US stocks are closing with modest gains. Even with the small gains, the S&P and Dow industrial average are closing at record levels.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average rose 61.29 points or 0.15% at 42124.65
- S&P index rose 16.02 points or 0.28% and 5718.57
- NASDAQ index rose 25.95 points or 0.14% and 17974.27
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell on the day. It declined I -7.607 points or -0.34% and 2220.28
Some of the winners today:
- Tesla: +4.91%
- First Solar: +3.75%
- Intel: +3.33%
- Micron: +2.94%
- Stellantis NV: +2.83%
- Snowflake: +2.69%
- BlackBerry: +2.52%
- Arm Holding: +2.07%
- Southwest Airlines: +2.03%
Some losers today:
- Trump Media -10.27%
- Worthington Industries, -3.05%
- Moderna, -2.34%
- Corsair, -2.25%
- Crowdstrike, -2.24%
- Wells Fargo, -2.13%
- Biogen, -1.80%
- Qualcomm, -1.74%