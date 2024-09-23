US stocks are closing with modest gains. Even with the small gains, the S&P and Dow industrial average are closing at record levels.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

  • Dow industrial average rose 61.29 points or 0.15% at 42124.65
  • S&P index rose 16.02 points or 0.28% and 5718.57
  • NASDAQ index rose 25.95 points or 0.14% and 17974.27

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell on the day. It declined I -7.607 points or -0.34% and 2220.28

Some of the winners today:

  • Tesla: +4.91%
  • First Solar: +3.75%
  • Intel: +3.33%
  • Micron: +2.94%
  • Stellantis NV: +2.83%
  • Snowflake: +2.69%
  • BlackBerry: +2.52%
  • Arm Holding: +2.07%
  • Southwest Airlines: +2.03%

Some losers today:

  • Trump Media -10.27%
  • Worthington Industries, -3.05%
  • Moderna, -2.34%
  • Corsair, -2.25%
  • Crowdstrike, -2.24%
  • Wells Fargo, -2.13%
  • Biogen, -1.80%
  • Qualcomm, -1.74%