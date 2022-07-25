The Dow industrial average and the S&P index have returned back to positive territory in what has been an up and down trading session. The Dow industrial average erased a -77.62 point decline and currently trades up around 75 points. The S&P index erased a -17.85 point decline and currently trades up around 2.6 points.

The NASDAQ index remains negative by about 65 points. At session lows, the NASDAQ was down -126.59 point.

The Dow industrial average and the S&P is looking to close up for the 4th time in 5 days.

If the NASDAQ index closes lower, it would be the 2nd down day in a row for that index.