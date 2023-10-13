The broader stock indices are trading lower. The S&P index is now down -0.19% while the NASDAQ index is down -0.68%. The Dow industrial average is holding onto a modest 0.16% rise.

With the clock ticking toward the close of the trading week, the major indices are holding onto gains:

Dow industrial average is up 0.85%

S&P index is up 0.77%

NASDAQ index is up 0.39% (after leading the declines the last 2 trading days).

Technically the NASDAQ index is trading back below its 100 and 50 day moving averages. Looking at the daily chart, the 100 day moving average is at 13619, while the 50 day moving average is at 13592.