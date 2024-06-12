The Fed whittled down to 1 cut in 2024 with the latest dot-plot.
The caveat is the Fed members pre-submitted their dot-plot projections and although they had an opportunity to change those projections, many chose to keep them unchanged despite the better-than-expected CPI data today.
So there may be a dovish tilt down the road if the trend continues from Fed officials, but they also have the option to keep the "rates will remain steady for longer" dialogue. .
For now, however, it is one cut in 2024
The stock market - although off highs - is still closing the S&P and the Nasdaq at record levels. The Dow closed lower on the day.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average average minus 35.23 or -0.09% at 38712.20
- S&P index of 48.71 points or 0.85% at 5421.02
- NASDAQ index rose 264.89 points or 4.53% at 17608.44
The small-cap Russell 2000 closed up 32.75 points or 1.62% at 2057.10.
- Apple continued its run higher with a gain of 2.86%
- Microsoft rose 1.94%
- Nvidia gained 3.55%
- Meta Platforms rose 0.27%
- Amazon-0.18%
- Alphabet rose 0.66%
- Palo Alto Networks rose 2.18%
- Home Depot rose 2.51%
- Tesla rose 3.88%
- CrowdStrike rose 0.71%