The are closing mixed with the Dow industrial average lower, the broader S&P and NASDAQ indices are higher. The small-cap Russell 2000 was little changed.

Both the S&P and NASDAQ indices closed at record levels

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average felt -128.65 points or -0.29% at 44782.00

S&P index rose 14.77 points or 0.24% at 6047.15

NASDAQ index rose 185.78 points or 0.97% at 19403.95

Russell 2000 fell -0.587 points or -0.02% at 2434.13

Intel had a wild ride as they ousted their CEO Pat Gelsinger. after 4-years of mistake after mistake. The stock was up over 5%, but is closing the day down -0.50%