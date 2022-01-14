The major US stock indices are closing mixed, but both the NASDAQ and the S&P index erased declines and are closing near the highs for the day.

For the week, the major indices are all lower.

The Dow closed lower and was down for the second straight day

NASDAQ closes higher despite higher yields with the 10 year yield up 8.0 basis points

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -201.81 points or -0.56% at 3591.82

S&P index rose 3.82 points or 0.08% at 4662.84. The low price took the index down -44.22 points or -0.95%

NASDAQ index rose 86.95 points or 0.59% at 14893.76. The low price took the index down -117.5 points or -0.79%. It also took the price below its 200 day moving average near 14726. On Monday the index moved below the 200 day moving average and close higher. Today was the second try below the 200 day moving average and the second failure at closing below the level

Russell 2000 rose 3.01 points or 0.14% at 2162.45

For the week, the major indices all closed lower:

Dow was the worst performer with a decline of -0.83%

S&P index fell -0.27%

NASDAQ index fell -0.29%