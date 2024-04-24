The S&P and NASDAQ and are working on their third day in around higher. The NASDAQ is leading the way with a gain close to 0.75% in early trading. The Dow Industrial Average is marginally lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading near unchanged as rates rise.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -28 points or -0.07% at 38471.
- S&P index +14.66 points or 0.28% at 5085.43
- NASDAQ and 118 points or 0.74% at 15813.46.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 0.88 points or 0.05% at 2003.42.
- Tesla shares are trading at $16 or 10.98% at $160.56 after promising that new models would be coming before the expected 2H of 2025.
- Visa shares are up $6.04 or 2.21% at $280 after their earnings after the close yesterday.
- Texas Instruments are higher by $9.31 or 5.61% at $174.69 also after better-than-expected earnings after the close yesterday
- Boeing shares are up $2.96 or 1.75% at $172.10 after announcing its earnings this morning
- General Dynamics trading down $10.79 or -3.69% at $281.93 after EPS missed.
- AT&T is trading up 1.45% at $16.74. EPS beat but revenues missed.
Other key earnings this week:
- Wedsnesday after the close: Meta Platforms, IBM, Ford, Chipotle, ServiceNow, Lamb Research
- Thursday: American Airlines, Caterpillar, Southwest, Bristol-Myers Squibb. After close Microsoft, Alphabet, Intel, Western Digital, T-Mobile, Gilead.
- Friday: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive.
US yields are higher. Durable goods orders was fairly solid at least the headline:
- 2-year yield 4.933%, +2.8 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.656%, +3.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.635%, +3.7 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.760%, +3.7 basis points
in other markets,:
- Crude oil is trading down $0.50 or -0.59% at $82.87.
- Gold is trading up $1.27 or 0.06% at $2322.81.
- Bitcoin is trading at $66,186 little change from early US trading. The high price today reach $67,057. The low price was at $65,816