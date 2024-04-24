The S&P and NASDAQ and are working on their third day in around higher. The NASDAQ is leading the way with a gain close to 0.75% in early trading. The Dow Industrial Average is marginally lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading near unchanged as rates rise.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -28 points or -0.07% at 38471.

S&P index +14.66 points or 0.28% at 5085.43

NASDAQ and 118 points or 0.74% at 15813.46.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 0.88 points or 0.05% at 2003.42.

Tesla shares are trading at $16 or 10.98% at $160.56 after promising that new models would be coming before the expected 2H of 2025.

Visa shares are up $6.04 or 2.21% at $280 after their earnings after the close yesterday.

Texas Instruments are higher by $9.31 or 5.61% at $174.69 also after better-than-expected earnings after the close yesterday

Boeing shares are up $2.96 or 1.75% at $172.10 after announcing its earnings this morning

General Dynamics trading down $10.79 or -3.69% at $281.93 after EPS missed.

AT&T is trading up 1.45% at $16.74. EPS beat but revenues missed.

Other key earnings this week:

Wedsnesday after the close: Meta Platforms, IBM, Ford, Chipotle, ServiceNow, Lamb Research

Thursday: American Airlines, Caterpillar, Southwest, Bristol-Myers Squibb. After close Microsoft, Alphabet, Intel, Western Digital, T-Mobile, Gilead.

Friday: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive.

US yields are higher. Durable goods orders was fairly solid at least the headline:

2-year yield 4.933%, +2.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.656%, +3.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.635%, +3.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.760%, +3.7 basis points

in other markets,: