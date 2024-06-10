The major stock indices all closed higher today. The Dow Industrial Average which was negative for much of the day rallied into the close and closed in positive territory up 69.05 points or 0.18% at 38868.03. The index is still below its all-time record close of 40,003 reached on May 17.

The NASDAQ index and the S&P index both rose in trading today and each closed at record levels:

S&P index rose 13.80 points or 0.26% to 5360.78. The price closed above its previous high closing level at 5354.04.

NASDAQ index closed at 17192.53 up 59.40 points or 0.35%. The previous high closing level was at 17187.90.

Apple had its Worldwide Developers Conference today and announced all sorts of initiatives for various products including their introduction into AI. Despite all the hoopla shares of Apple closed lower on the day by -1.91% to $193.12.

Nvidia's 10 for 1 stock split went into effect today. Shares did rise by $0.90 or 0.75% to $121.79.

Shares of CrowdStrike rose sharply today by 7.29% after entering the S&P 500.