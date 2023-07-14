The broader S&P and NASDAQ index snapped 4-day winning streaks, while the Dow industrial average extended its streak to 5 days. UnitedHealth soared by 7.27% today and was responsible for over 200 points of the Dow's gains today. The Dow closed up $113.89 points.

A snapshot of the market shows

Dow industrial average rose 113.89 points or 0.33% at 34509.04

S&P index fell -4.64 points or -0.10% at 4505.41

NASDAQ index fell -24.88 points or -0.18% at 14113.69

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -19.80 points or -1.01% at 1931.08

The winning sectors today were led by:

Healthcare, +1.5%

Consumer staples +0.35%

Consumer discretionary, +0.27%

The lagging sectors today included:

Energy -2.75%

Financials -0.68%, and

Communication services, -0.62%

The top Dow stocks this week included:

Salesforce +9.42%

3M +5.15%

Home Depot +4.55%

Caterpillar was 4.27%

The laggards of the Dow this week included:

Verizon -5.21%

Travelers -3.33%

Merck -1.5%

Cisco -1.20%

A look at the major indices this week showed gains across the board: