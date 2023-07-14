The broader S&P and NASDAQ index snapped 4-day winning streaks, while the Dow industrial average extended its streak to 5 days. UnitedHealth soared by 7.27% today and was responsible for over 200 points of the Dow's gains today. The Dow closed up $113.89 points.
A snapshot of the market shows
- Dow industrial average rose 113.89 points or 0.33% at 34509.04
- S&P index fell -4.64 points or -0.10% at 4505.41
- NASDAQ index fell -24.88 points or -0.18% at 14113.69
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -19.80 points or -1.01% at 1931.08
The winning sectors today were led by:
- Healthcare, +1.5%
- Consumer staples +0.35%
- Consumer discretionary, +0.27%
The lagging sectors today included:
- Energy -2.75%
- Financials -0.68%, and
- Communication services, -0.62%
The top Dow stocks this week included:
- Salesforce +9.42%
- 3M +5.15%
- Home Depot +4.55%
- Caterpillar was 4.27%
The laggards of the Dow this week included:
- Verizon -5.21%
- Travelers -3.33%
- Merck -1.5%
- Cisco -1.20%
A look at the major indices this week showed gains across the board:
- Dow industrial average rose 2.29%
- S&P index rose 2.42%
- NASDAQ index rose 3.32%
- Russell 2000 rose 3.56%