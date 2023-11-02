Australia's S&P/ASX200 is up by 0.50% in early trade.

Coming into the last trading day of the week, the

Australia's S&P/ASX200 is up 1.1%

Japan's Nikkei 225 is up index is up 1.10%

Shanghai composite index is down -0.27%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is down -0.97%

In other global stock market:

German DAX is up 3.11%

Frances CAC is up 3.9%

UK's FTSE 100 is up 2.13%

Spain's Ibex is up 3.84%

In the US