  • Australia's S&P/ASX200 is up 1.1%
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 is up index is up 1.10%
  • Shanghai composite index is down -0.27%
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is down -0.97%

In other global stock market:

  • German DAX is up 3.11%
  • Frances CAC is up 3.9%
  • UK's FTSE 100 is up 2.13%
  • Spain's Ibex is up 3.84%

In the US

  • Dow Industrial Average which is up 4.38% (it's largest increase since October 24, 2022)
  • S&P index is up 4.87% (it's largest increase since November 7, 2022)
  • ethic index is up 5.15% (it's largest increase since November 7, 2022)