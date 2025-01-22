The major US stock indices closed higher on the day. The broader indices are up for the 3rd day in a row.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average rose 130.92 points or 0.30% at 44156.73.
  • S&P index rose 37.13 points or 0.61% at 6086.3 index needs to close7. The record high close is at 6090.27. The intraday high today of 6100.81 is the new intraday high price.
  • NASDAQ index rose 252.56 points or 1.28% at 20,009.34.
  • Russell 2000 fell -14.24 points or -0.61% at 2303.71. The Russell 2000 was on a six -day win streak. That was broken with the decline today.

Oracle shares rose another 6.75% after rising by 7.17% yesterday.

Other winners today included:

  • ARM Holding, +15.93%
  • Netflix, +9.69%
  • Moderna, +7.27%
  • Palantir, +5.20%
  • Corning, +4.75%
  • Nvidia, +4.43%
  • Super Microcomputer, +4.35%
  • Microsoft, +4.13%
  • CrowdStrike holdings, +3.16%
  • Palo Alto networks, +2.28%
  • Snowflake, +2.28%

Losers today included:

  • First Solar, -6.33%
  • Trump media, -5.56%
  • Celsius, -5.45%
  • Schlumberger -4.82%
  • Southwest Airlines, -4.27%
  • Ford -3.79%
  • Microstrategy, -3.03%,