The major US stock indices closed higher on the day. The broader indices are up for the 3rd day in a row.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 130.92 points or 0.30% at 44156.73.

S&P index rose 37.13 points or 0.61% at 6086.3 index needs to close7. The record high close is at 6090.27. The intraday high today of 6100.81 is the new intraday high price.

NASDAQ index rose 252.56 points or 1.28% at 20,009.34.

Russell 2000 fell -14.24 points or -0.61% at 2303.71. The Russell 2000 was on a six -day win streak. That was broken with the decline today.

Oracle shares rose another 6.75% after rising by 7.17% yesterday.

Other winners today included:

ARM Holding, +15.93%

Netflix, +9.69%

Moderna, +7.27%

Palantir, +5.20%

Corning, +4.75%

Nvidia, +4.43%

Super Microcomputer, +4.35%

Microsoft, +4.13%

CrowdStrike holdings, +3.16%

Palo Alto networks, +2.28%

Snowflake, +2.28%

Losers today included: