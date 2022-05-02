Canada PMI SP Global
  • 14-month low
  • Prior was 58.9 (was a record high)
  • Input price inflation moderated from March's peak
  • Selling inflation was second-strongest in series history (trailing March)

Shreeya Patel, Economist at S&P Global, said:

"The start of the second quarter of 2022 yielded another favourable month of trading for Canadian manufacturers. Demand conditions were supportive and continued to underpin a solid improvement in operating conditions. As has been the case over the last year or so, consumer demand remains strong despite elevated rates of inflation.

"However, capacity constraints have persisted and firms look to be struggling with labour shortages. Recent geopolitical developments have also exacerbated costs, particularly for fuel and raw materials. At the same time, anecdotal evidence often mentioned shortages of trucks which could further impact production in the future.

"Nevertheless, Canada's manufacturing sector has performed strongly despite supply bottlenecks,  COVID-19  and increasing uncertainty. Firms remain prepared and continue to foresee output growth over the coming months."