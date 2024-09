S&P Global expects OPEC+ to start oil output increases next year

This'll be the first time in a couple of years.

Reuters rep[orting on comments from Jim Burkhard, vice president of research at S&P Global Commodity Insights. He was speaking at the APPEC conference:

"There's a lot of pressure in some of these countries to increase production, and again, some are already producing above,"

---

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies is the group known as OPEC