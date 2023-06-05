SP Global US May services PMI
  • Fourth consecutive increase
  • Best services reading in 13 months
  • Prelim was 55.1
  • Prior was 53.6
  • Composite PMI 54.3 vs 54.5 prelim
  • Prior composite 53.4
  • Both input and output price inflation softened

This is a slight downgrade and adds a small negative bias to the ISM services data at the top of the hour.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

"The US continued to see a two-speed economy in May, with the sluggishness of the manufacturing sector contrasting with a resurgent service sector. Businesses in sectors such as travel, tourism, recreation and leisure are enjoying a mini post-pandemic boom as spending is switched from goods to services.
"The survey data are indicative of GDP growing at an annualized rate of just over 2%, and an upturn in business expectations points to growth remaining robust as we head further into the summer.
"However, just as demand has moved from goods to services, so have inflationary pressures. While goods price inflation has fallen dramatically in May to register only a marginal increase, prices charged for services continue to rise sharply. Although down considerably on last year's peaks, service sector inflation remains higher than any time in the survey's 10-year history prior to the pandemic, bolstered by a combination of surging demand and a lack of operating capacity, the latter in part driven by labor shortages.
"However, while rejuvenated service providers will make hay in the summer season, the weakness of manufacturing raises concerns about the economy's resilience later in the year, when the headwind of higher interest rates and the increased cost of living is likely to exert a greater toll on spending."