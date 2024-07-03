Details from the service sector:

Comments from Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence:

"US service sector companies reported an encouragingly solid end to the second quarter, with output rising at the fastest rate for over two years. Both new order inflows and hiring have also accelerated, the latter buoyed by firms taking on more workers in response to rising backlogs of work."

"With additional – albeit more muted – support coming from the manufacturing sector, the survey data point to GDP rising at an annualized 2.0% rate in the second quarter, with a 2.5% rate seen for June. Forward momentum is therefore gathering pace."

"There is some nervousness creeping in regarding the post-election business environment, but for now at least confidence about the outlook for the coming year remains elevated by recent standards and supportive of businesses investing in expansion."