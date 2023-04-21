Prior was 52.6

Manufacturing 50.4 vs 49.0 expected

Prior manufacturing was 49.2

Composite 53.5 vs 52.3 prior

New orders increased at the sharpest rate for 11 months

The services rate of inflation increased at a sharper pace.

Services business confidence was the 2nd highest in a year

Full report

"Improved marketing initiatives, greater domestic demand and the acquisition Acquisition An acquisition is defined as a company or entity acquiring or taking possession or securing property, services, or abilities. In finance, this acquisition generally deals with certain elements of business such as property clients, technology, etc., that a company embarks on to ultimately taking ownership or possession of.These types of deals can be very important for shareholders and by extension stock prices, creating abrupt jumps in prices for acquired companies.Why do Companies Rely on Acqui An acquisition is defined as a company or entity acquiring or taking possession or securing property, services, or abilities. In finance, this acquisition generally deals with certain elements of business such as property clients, technology, etc., that a company embarks on to ultimately taking ownership or possession of.These types of deals can be very important for shareholders and by extension stock prices, creating abrupt jumps in prices for acquired companies.Why do Companies Rely on Acqui Read this Term of new customers were reportedly behind the latest uptick in new orders," for the services sector, according to S&P Global.

Commenting on the US flash PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The latest survey adds to signs that business activity has regained growth momentum after contracting over the seven months to January. The latest reading is indicative of GDP GDP Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the monetary value of all the goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific period of time, typically a year. It is used to measure the economic activity and growth of a country. Periods shorter than a year are often presented in an annualized or year-over-year format.There are three ways to calculate GDP:The expenditure approach: GDP is calculated by adding up all the spending on goods and services within a country. This includes consumer s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the monetary value of all the goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific period of time, typically a year. It is used to measure the economic activity and growth of a country. Periods shorter than a year are often presented in an annualized or year-over-year format.There are three ways to calculate GDP:The expenditure approach: GDP is calculated by adding up all the spending on goods and services within a country. This includes consumer s Read this Term

“Growth is also reassuringly broad-based, led by services thanks to a post-pandemic shift in spending away from goods, though goods producers are also reporting signs of demand picking up again.

“Jobs growth has accelerated alongside the resurgence of demand, aided by reports of vacancies being more easily filled, reflecting improved supply of candidates and higher wages.

“However, the upturn in demand has also been accompanied by a rekindling of price pressures. Average prices charged for goods and services rose in April at the sharpest rate since September of last year, the rate of inflation having now accelerated for three successive months. This increase helps explain why core inflation has proven stubbornly elevated at 5.6% and points to a possible upturn – or at least some stickiness – in consumer price inflation.”

That doesn't sound like an economy on the brink of a recession. This is bad news for bonds and a buying signal for USD/JPY as the market may have been too eager to price in an end to the rate-hiking cycle.