Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

“US manufacturing output has regained some encouraging momentum at the start of the second quarter, having stabilised in March after four months of decline. “While the upturn is in part linked to greatly improved supply chains, helping reduce backlogs of orders, April also saw a welcome upturn in new order inflows for the first time since last September. “Although only modest, the rise in new orders hints at a tentative revival of demand, notably from consumers but there are also signs that fewer customers are deliberately winding down their inventory levels.

The brightening demand picture was accompanied by a lifting of business confidence about the outlook and increased hiring. The downside was a reigniting of inflationary pressures, with a stronger order book encouraging more firms to pass through higher costs to customers.”

The USD has moved marginally higher but overall the USD remains weaker today.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI for April will be released at 10 AM ET along with construction spending. ISM is expected to come in at 46.8 versus 46.3 last month with prices paid coming in at 49.0 versus 49.2. The employment component came in at 46.9 last month with new orders at 44.3.

Construction spending for March is expected at 0.1% versus -0.1% last month