Prelim 49.3

Prior 43.7

Composite 49.5 vs 49.3 prelim

Cost pressures eased for the fourth month running

Selling prices rose at the weakest pace since December 2020

The rate of job creation was the slowest since December 2021

The ISM services data is due at the top of the hour.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

"With service sector activity declining for a third straight month in September, businesses have faced a tough third quarter. Economic growth has come under pressure from falling output in both the manufacturing and service sectors, though in both cases September has seen some encouraging signals that business conditions may be starting to improve.

"Driving this improvement is a cooling of inflationary pressures in manufacturing supply chains, which is in turn alleviating cost growth for goods and energy in both manufacturing and service sectors, helping stimulate demand and allaying some concerns about the economic outlook.

"The worry is that tightening financial conditions, and notably higher borrowing costs, are exerting increased cost pressures on households and businesses, as well as hitting growth in the vast financial services sector, which has seen the steepest downturns in both demand and business activity in recent months and saw yet another marked worsening of business conditions in September.

"Furthermore, despite easing, inflationary pressures in terms of firms' costs and average selling prices for goods and services remain elevated. With companies also reporting staffing issues and rising wages due to very tight labor market conditions, persistent inflation remains a concern at the same time that the economy appears to be struggling to regain momentum."